The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Banking

SMBC pauses for breath after global deal spree

By Chris Wright
August 09, 2021
Share

SMBC’s tie-up with Jefferies is only the latest in a series of acquisitions, partnerships and initiatives it has undertaken from India to South Korea to Wall Street. Now, says president and chief executive Jun Ohta, it is time to make them work.

Jun-Ohta-SMBC-Reuters-960.jpg
Jun Ohta, president and chief executive of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group. Photo: Reuters

There have been few more active banks worldwide in the past 12 months than Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC).

Over the course of 2021, it has announced investments in Vietnam, the Philippines and – a real landmark – India, while striking a potentially transformative deal with Jefferies and positioning itself in both Korean and global blockchain initiatives.

“We do not expect any additional investment at this point,” says Jun Ohta, president and chief executive of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG), the holding company within which SMBC resides. This is not surprising: there is a lot to integrate.

Ohta is attempting two strategies at once, but they both spring from the same source. Growth is exceptionally difficult to achieve in Japan, with its ageing and shrinking population and negative interest rates, and therefore banks must look overseas.

“Our international strategy has two stories,” he tells Euromoney.

“The first is an expansion of existing lines of business. Considering the current foreign currency funding market, we will increase assets to some extent, as we have sufficient capital.


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Banking Asia PacificJapanCapital MarketsBankingMizuhoMitsubishi UFJ Financial Group MUFGJefferies
Share
Chris Wright
Chris Wright is Asia editor. He covers the Asia Pacific region and is based in Singapore. He has previously been Middle East editor of Euromoney, editor of Asiamoney, investment editor of the Australian Financial Review and a correspondent on emerging markets and sovereign wealth for numerous publications worldwide. He has also written two books.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree