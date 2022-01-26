OCBC goodwill gesture raises scam compensation question

Photo: Reuters Photo: Reuters

Singapore bank OCBC has agreed to reimburse S$8.5 million ($6.3 million) to 469 customers who fell for an SMS phishing scam in December.

It is a generous move, but perhaps a surprising one; scammers impersonating banks are rife in Singapore – though the scammers themselves are generally overseas – and it is not a bank’s fault if a customer is duped.

Now the industry is trying to work out if a precedent has been set.

The scam was nothing special: an SMS message claiming a customer had an issue with their bank account and providing a link to resolve the problem. If clicked, the customer would then be asked for their bank login details.

Long-term, paying out every time a customer clicks on a bogus link seems unsustainable

“The payouts to this group of customers are made on goodwill basis after thorough verification, taking into account the circumstances of each case,” OCBC said in a statement on January 17.

DBS and UOB customers are routinely targeted by similar scams. We approached them both for their views.

DBS said: “When a customer falls pretty to a scam, we have dedicated resources in place to act swiftly and assist them.