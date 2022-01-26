The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


Opinion

OCBC goodwill gesture raises scam compensation question

January 26, 2022
Will the bank’s payouts after a phishing scam set a precedent?

OCBC-logo-Singapore-children-Reuters-960.jpg
Photo: Reuters

Singapore bank OCBC has agreed to reimburse S$8.5 million ($6.3 million) to 469 customers who fell for an SMS phishing scam in December.

It is a generous move, but perhaps a surprising one; scammers impersonating banks are rife in Singapore – though the scammers themselves are generally overseas – and it is not a bank’s fault if a customer is duped.

Now the industry is trying to work out if a precedent has been set.

The scam was nothing special: an SMS message claiming a customer had an issue with their bank account and providing a link to resolve the problem. If clicked, the customer would then be asked for their bank login details.

Long-term, paying out every time a customer clicks on a bogus link seems unsustainable

“The payouts to this group of customers are made on goodwill basis after thorough verification, taking into account the circumstances of each case,” OCBC said in a statement on January 17.

DBS and UOB customers are routinely targeted by similar scams. We approached them both for their views.

DBS said: “When a customer falls pretty to a scam, we have dedicated resources in place to act swiftly and assist them.


Tags

Opinion OpinionLeadersAsia PacificSingaporeBankingOCBCDBSUOBRegulation
