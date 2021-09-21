The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


Australia: Investors and corporates take the ESG steps the government won’t

Australia is not the first country that comes to mind when it comes to climate action. But away from the political rhetoric, the country’s exceptionally powerful superannuation funds and corporates are pushing change. The key is an acceptance that in Australia, it’s all about transition.

By Chris Wright
September 21, 2021
Scott-Morrison-costume-climate-protest-Getty-960.jpg
A climate activist wears a costume resembling Australia's prime minister Scott Morrison during the School Strike 4 Climate rally earlier this year. Photo: Getty

Australia doesn’t have a strong international reputation on climate action. Several of its recent leaders, including incumbent prime minister Scott Morrison, have sounded dismissive or even cynical about climate change. Others, notably Malcolm Turnbull, have been ousted from office for trying to do something about it.

But this state-level reputation masks real progress elsewhere. A combination of sharpened attitudes among pension funds and a willingness to change among corporates, prompts many bankers and investors to speak of a sea change over the last 18 months or so.

    ESG, Australia, Asia Pacific, Capital Markets, Environmental Finance, Impact Investing, Socially Responsible Investment, Green Bonds, COP26, Macquarie Group, JPMorgan, BNP Paribas
