Australia: Investors and corporates take the ESG steps the government won’t
Australia is not the first country that comes to mind when it comes to climate action. But away from the political rhetoric, the country’s exceptionally powerful superannuation funds and corporates are pushing change. The key is an acceptance that in Australia, it’s all about transition.
Australia doesn’t have a strong international reputation on climate action. Several of its recent leaders, including incumbent prime minister Scott Morrison, have sounded dismissive or even cynical about climate change. Others, notably Malcolm Turnbull, have been ousted from office for trying to do something about it.
But this state-level reputation masks real progress elsewhere. A combination of sharpened attitudes among pension funds and a willingness to change among corporates, prompts many bankers and investors to speak of a sea change over the last 18 months or so.
This is visible first of all in the capital markets.