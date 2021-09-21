Australia: Investors and corporates take the ESG steps the government won’t

A climate activist wears a costume resembling Australia's prime minister Scott Morrison during the School Strike 4 Climate rally earlier this year. Photo: Getty A climate activist wears a costume resembling Australia's prime minister Scott Morrison during the School Strike 4 Climate rally earlier this year. Photo: Getty

Australia doesn’t have a strong international reputation on climate action. Several of its recent leaders, including incumbent prime minister Scott Morrison, have sounded dismissive or even cynical about climate change. Others, notably Malcolm Turnbull, have been ousted from office for trying to do something about it.

But this state-level reputation masks real progress elsewhere. A combination of sharpened attitudes among pension funds and a willingness to change among corporates, prompts many bankers and investors to speak of a sea change over the last 18 months or so.

This is visible first of all in the capital markets.