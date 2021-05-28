The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Banking

Lombard Odier steps into Brazil

By Rob Dwyer
May 28, 2021
Share

The Swiss bank’s move onshore comes as other foreign players are leaving.

Logo of private bank Lombard Odier is seen in Zurich
Source: Arnd Wiegmann/REUTERS

Lombard Odier has opened an office in São Paulo to take advantage of what it believes is an opportunity to grow an onshore wealth management business in Brazil.

The move has surprised some, coming as it does in the face of larger players’ retrenchment. JPMorgan recently left Brazil and passed its onshore client base to Bradesco.

However, Matteo Dignola, head of Latin America for the privately held Swiss bank, is confident there is space in the market.

“Brazil is one of our core markets and there is an increasing demand for bespoke wealth management services,” he says.

The bank will be targeting clients who have a minimum of $1 million to allocate to international investments, which the bank will hold in custody in either Switzerland or the Bahamas.

Dignola joined Lombard Odier in August 2019 to build its Latin American business and the Brazil office is the first step in a wider regional build-out.

The bank has recruited Mariella Assumpcao Gontijo from Itaú, where she was head of the high net-worth segment in its private bank. Previously, she worked for Credit Agricole and spent three years at its private bank in Geneva.


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Banking BankingLatin America and CaribbeanBrazil
Share
Rob Dwyer
Rob Dwyer is Latin America Editor. He has been a financial journalist since 1997 and has worked in London, New York and Sao Paulo, Brazil, where he is now based.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree