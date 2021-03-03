UK Listing Review: Hill wants dual-class, Spacs and prospectus reform

Free rein: might London make listing easier? / Reuters Free rein: might London make listing easier? / Reuters

The City of London has been waiting for months for Jonathan Hill’s review of the UK listing regime, and has plenty to digest now that it has been published. As expected, controversial areas like dual-class shares and special purpose acquisition companies (Spacs) feature strongly.

Under the current regime in London, unequal voting right structures – or dual-class shares – are not permitted for companies listing on London’s Premium segment.