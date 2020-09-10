The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Older and wiser: How sovereign wealth has responded to Covid-19

By Chris Wright
September 10, 2020
It could be argued Covid-19 is the moment sovereign wealth funds were made for: a shocking disruption to national economies that calls for a stable, patiently invested buffer. Sovereign fund reactions have been varied, from drawdowns to contrarian investments, from domestic backstop deals to attempts to be directly involved in developing vaccines. But they’re all bigger, shrewder and hopefully smarter than they were during the GFC.

owl-great-horned-istock-960.jpg
Rainy days are unpredictable.

