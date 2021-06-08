Commercial Terms and Conditions

Advertising terms and conditions

Content License terms and conditions

Euromoney Logo License terms and conditions

Trophy terms and conditions

Awards events terms and conditions



ADVERTISING TERMS AND CONDITIONS

These terms and conditions (the “Standard Terms”), together with the Contract Details, constitute the agreement between Euromoney and the Client for the placing of the Advertisement in the Publication (“Agreement”).

DEFINITIONS

In this Agreement, the following capitalised words and expressions have the meanings set out below. Other capitalised words used in this Agreement have the meanings given to them in the Contract Details.

Anti-Bribery Legislation: the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act 1977, UK Bribery Act 2010 and any other applicable anti-bribery legislation.

Business Day means any day (other than Saturday or Sunday) on which ordinary banks are open for their full range of normal business in London.

Confidential Information: in relation to either Party, any information, however provided, that relates to the business, financial affairs, operations, customers, processes, budgets, pricing policies, product information, strategies, developments, trade secrets, know-how, personnel and suppliers of that Party, including any personal data relating to that Party’s customers or suppliers, together with any other information which ought reasonably be considered to be confidential.

Content means content in any medium, including creative material, text and code, which is either supplied by or on behalf of the Client or created for the Client by Euromoney for the purposes of the Advertisement.

Control