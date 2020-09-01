Awards for Excellence 2009

At a gala dinner in London, Wednesday July 8, Euromoney announced the winners of its Awards for Excellence – the most prestigious awards in the global banking industry.

The dinner also celebrated the 40th anniversary of Euromoney magazine, and was attended by over 400 leading bankers and investment bankers from around the world.

HSBC was awarded the title of best global bank.

"After a period in which banks suffered for putting too many eggs into too few baskets, one of the things that stands out at HSBC is the diversity of its business. It is a truly global bank," Euromoney said.