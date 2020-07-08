Working from home: The unwelcome bank CEO Zoom bomb!

Efforts made to support employee wellbeing must always be encouraged, and many banks – and indeed Euromoney management itself – have fallen over themselves to run 'virtual huddles' and video conference calls to provide updates on corporate developments since staff scattered to work remotely earlier this year.

But while the intrusion of the working world into the domestic sphere is an inevitable consequence of office closures, the unexpected arrival of one’s boss is surely a step too far.

To ensure those working from home still feel loved by their employer, some banks may be overdoing it. Stories of senior management hosting virtual chat shows and singing to employees abound, but may be excusable as efforts to foster a connection with workers who may feel isolated at home.