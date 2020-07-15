The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Excellence in leadership in Africa 2020: Citi

July 15, 2020
“This pandemic will change a lot of things in terms of how people approach crises in the future,” Martin Mugambi, Citi’s chief executive for Kenya and east Africa, tells Euromoney.

The US bank’s approach has been both responsive – working with central banks across the continent to offer loan extensions and restructurings to its clients – and proactive – looking for longer-term solutions to support Africa’s economic recovery.

The bank has a history of building long-term relationships with finance ministers, central banks, corporate clients, multilateral agencies and NGOs, according to Nicole Curtin, Citi’s public affairs head for west and central Africa.

“These partnerships combined with Citi’s global network have proved invaluable in this time of crisis,” she says.

