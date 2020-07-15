The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Latin America's best bank for sustainable finance 2020: BBVA

July 15, 2020
Awards for Excellence 2020

View full 2020 results

Across sustainable finance and microfinance, BBVA is working to support greener and more inclusive economies. It wins the award for best bank in Latin America for sustainable finance.

In the green bond market, BBVA worked on November’s Ps2.5 billion ($108 million) green bond for Fideicomisos Instituidos en Relación con la Agricultura. The proceeds of the deal are being used for protected agriculture, efficient water use projects and project development of renewable energies.

BBVA also brought Banobras’ Ps$10 billion multi-tranche bond to market – two tranches of which were certified sustainable.

In 2018, BBVA Global Transaction Banking broke ground with its innovative sustainable transaction banking framework, which last year was expanded to include sustainability linked products.

