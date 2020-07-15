Latin America's best bank for sustainable finance 2020: BBVA

Awards for Excellence 2020

Across sustainable finance and microfinance, BBVA is working to support greener and more inclusive economies. It wins the award for best bank in Latin America for sustainable finance.

In the green bond market, BBVA worked on November’s Ps2.5 billion ($108 million) green bond for Fideicomisos Instituidos en Relación con la Agricultura. The proceeds of the deal are being used for protected agriculture, efficient water use projects and project development of renewable energies.

BBVA also brought Banobras’ Ps$10 billion multi-tranche bond to market – two tranches of which were certified sustainable.

In 2018, BBVA Global Transaction Banking broke ground with its innovative sustainable transaction banking framework, which last year was expanded to include sustainability linked products.