Middle East's best bank for sustainable finance 2020: HSBC

July 15, 2020
Awards for Excellence 2020

The Middle East is a hard market in which to be truly sustainable, given the vast amount of money in the region that is tied to oil now and will be for some time. 

But one bank is using every part of its business to help those in the region make the transition or deepen their sustainability commitments. 

Once again, HSBC wins the award of Euromoney’s best bank for sustainable finance in the Middle East. 

“It is about being deeply engaged,” says Gareth Thomas, head of global banking for the Middle East.

Its list of breakthrough deals over the last year is impressive. HSBC was the sole green structuring adviser, joint global coordinator, joint lead manager and joint bookrunner on the first ever non-sovereign green sukuk issued globally by Majid Al Futtaim last May, and had similar roles for its second green sukuk in October. 

