Awards

Asia's best bank for financing 2020: HSBC

July 15, 2020
Awards for Excellence 2020

Year after year, HSBC quietly gets on with the key business of delivering crucial funding to clients whether they are looking to refinance debt, acquire an asset or rival, or just bulk up their balance sheet in the face of a once-in-a-century global pandemic. 

During our review period, HSBC, under the leadership of its global co-head of advisory and investment banking coverage Peter Enns, blew its competitors out of the water. It led in Asia ex-Japan G3 bonds in 2019 – the 10th year in a row it topped the rankings – and through the first quarter of 2020. 

It also led in green, social and sustainable G3 bonds in Asia, and G3 hybrid capital offerings in Asia ex-Japan, in the 12 months to the end of March 2020, according to Dealogic.

