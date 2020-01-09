Quotes of the month
January 2020
“I think if…if Goldman Sachs take a portion of the blame and deal with it, then of course we will deal with the new players, including Goldman Sachs”
Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysia’s prime minister in waiting, discusses the prospects of the US bank being welcomed back to his country
“In an environment of very low interest rates, we are one of the few banks in Europe that can continue to deliver very good results on the revenues side”
Carlo Messina, CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo, sees the bank’s efforts to be more of a wealth manager paying off
“Definitions vary so widely around sustainable finance that it is hard to get a clear understanding of what is being done and impossible to make comparisons”
Giulia Christianson, head of sustainable investing at the World Resources Institute, discusses the challenges facing sustainable investors
“I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t think that [change] was possible.