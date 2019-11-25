How much will make Goldman’s 1MDB problems go away?

We now know the parameters within which the true figure will fall. Malaysia wants $7.5 billion, and won’t get it. Goldman Sachs, says prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, has offered less than $2 billion, and that’s not enough.

Mahathir told the FT: “If they respond reasonably, we might not insist on getting that $7.5 billion.”

So, what’s the figure? A popular answer in the investment banking community is $4 billion. But would Goldman pay it?

For a while, in the earlier stages of the scandal, it looked like Goldman might not offer anything: it doesn’t have a huge amount of business in Malaysia anyway, and it is hard to see over what timeframe it could possibly accrue $2 billion of fees from the country.

The disputed capital raisings around 1MDB made Goldman about $600 million, and it has never been clear where the $7.5