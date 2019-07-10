Euromoney names the world’s best banks in its 2019 Awards for Excellence
DBS named world’s best bank in Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2019; JPMorgan is the world’s best investment bank; Erste’s Treichl recognized as banker of the year.
DBS was named as the world’s best bank for 2019 in the Euromoney Awards for Excellence at a gala dinner held at the London Hilton Park Lane tonight.
The Singapore-based bank is the first from outside the US or western Europe to receive the top prize in the 27-year history of the Euromoney awards programme, which is considered the most coveted and competitive in the global banking industry.
Presenting the award to DBS’s chief executive Piyush Gupta, Euromoney’s editor Clive Horwood remarked: “DBS was chosen for this award because it represents what we believe a bank should look like today.