Quotes of the month

October 09, 2018
October 2018

“As I always tell people, each institution should insist on its core competencies rather than being a global player”

Nobuyuki Hirano, group chief executive and chairman of MUFG, has firm views on everything from Japanese fiscal policy to US brokerage



“There is great camaraderie around the table, which sends a powerful message to both our organizations”

James Gorman, chief executive of Morgan Stanley, is enthusiastic about the benefits of his JV with MUFG



“Customers have a great customer experience when dealing with Amazon and Google and they expect the same from their bank. We have to run hard to get caught up”

Bruce Van Saun, chief executive of Citizens Financial Group, says banking is at an inflexion point



“You need a mindset of continuous innovation. The traditional cycle of innovation was over three to four years. Now, you cannot stop innovating”

Naveed Sultan, global head of treasury and trade solutions at Citi, says that getting the digital offering right is a competitive imperative



“We were making phone calls and sending emails that were ignored, and presenting proposals that met with no response”

Barry Russell, financial restructuring partner at Akin Gump, recalls the frustrations of negotiating Iceland’s banking resolution 

