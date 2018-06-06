Xiaomi shows the [REDACTED] of [REDACTED]

The idea of these brochures is to serve as a guide to the business that is heading for IPO, while cunningly redacting absolutely any reference to there being an IPO.

Thus you end up with a gem like this: “You should read the entire [REDACTED] before you decide to [REDACTED] in the [REDACTED].”

We get why you can’t put in dates and amounts. But surely, when one lodges a draft prospectus with a stock exchange, the cat is out of the bag that you might be hoping to list on it.

Euromoney finds the whole thing a bit [REDACTED].