The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Asia's best bank for financing 2017: Credit Suisse

July 13, 2017
Share

Awards for Excellence 2017

afe17-logo-196x135

© 2017 Euromoney
Full results 

The best bank for financing award will surprise those who set great store in league tables – but maybe they have been looking at the wrong league tables. While Credit Suisse is not a leader in volume terms, and in some areas is far from it, Dealogic data show that it is one of the most profitable houses across investment banking. In fact during the awards period, if Australia is added to ex-Japan Asia, no house made more from public deals in the region.

This award recognizes a model that fits difficult times for investment banking in Asia. The private bank brings entrepreneurs into the business – the lifeblood of Asian wealth. From there, investment banking takes care of as many as possible of their needs.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree