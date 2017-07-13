Asia's best bank for financing 2017: Credit Suisse

Awards for Excellence 2017

The best bank for financing award will surprise those who set great store in league tables – but maybe they have been looking at the wrong league tables. While Credit Suisse is not a leader in volume terms, and in some areas is far from it, Dealogic data show that it is one of the most profitable houses across investment banking. In fact during the awards period, if Australia is added to ex-Japan Asia, no house made more from public deals in the region.

This award recognizes a model that fits difficult times for investment banking in Asia. The private bank brings entrepreneurs into the business – the lifeblood of Asian wealth. From there, investment banking takes care of as many as possible of their needs.