Awards

North America's best bank for financing 2017: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

July 06, 2017
Awards for Excellence 2017

To be a top bank in the financing arena in the last 12 months, you need to have demonstrated flexibility. The ability to move quickly from one market or currency to another, or to switch between different parts of the capital structure, requires product strength and the kind of internal coordination that many banks preach but few practise. One that has consistently made a virtue of such flexibility is Bank of America Merrill Lynch, our pick for North America’s best bank for financing.

AJ Murphy, BAML 

The bank took first place in the region in debt capital markets transactions by value, according to Dealogic, unseating last year’s leader JPMorgan.

