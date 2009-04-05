Off the record is a collection of unattributed quotes from the market.

"I don’t think you’re at the top of the list of requests for interviews" A US Treasury official, at the IDB meeting in Medellín, disappoints a Euromoney journalist who had asked for an interview with Tim Geithner – while brandishing a copy of our March cover story

















"It’s now known locally as the Dubai International Food Court"

One Emirates resident says it’s the restaurants, rather than the banks, that are making money in the DIFC



"If they expect me to fly to Russia in economy class they can fuck off"

An emerging markets banker expresses his displeasure at his firm’s cost-cutting



"It’s Oyster card banking for me these days: I’m travelling on the tube to all my meetings"

Don’t bosses realize that travelling on public transport reduces the number of meetings you can squeeze into a day?



"It’s all very well saying your finger is on the trigger, but you may not realize the gun is pointing at your own head"

A banker in the midst of a debt-for-equity swap corporate restructuring feels the tension of negotiations



"In this market, first mover has absolutely no advantage"

Distressed debt buyers are only too aware that many of their number have already come to grief in this downturn



"There is no such thing as a bad bond, only a bad price"

