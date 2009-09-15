Off the record

"Where I live its not very commutable so there aren’t many bankers around. I go to dinner and I’m instantly disparaged. You know: Banker, American, paedophile..."

One former investment banker finds life outside the City isn’t all roses



"If the Americans say the solution is ice cream, the European’s say it’s cake and the British say its biscuits, then we have a big problem"

There’s no sweet solution to finding a harmonized regulatory regime according to this banker



"Is securitization coming back? It’s a bit like sex, people say they’re going to do it but aren’t really!"

A FIG banker suggests he and his colleagues still have little to get excited about



Euromoney: "I’m starting to feel less like we’re heading towards Armageddon,"

Banker: "You should talk to some of our real estate guys..."

This conversation, a year after the Lehman collapse, suggests the crunch isn’t over just yet



"He’s a giant vampire half a million squid sucking the wife out of dirty old men!"

One wag comments on the London-based Goldman banker who, allegedly, paid a former escort girl £500,000 to leave her elderly husband