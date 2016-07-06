North America's best bank for financing 2016: Goldman Sachs

In troubled times corporates often turn to the banks with the biggest balance sheets for their financing. For those investment banks without a massive lending capacity these are times when they must be innovative and lead with advice and execution. That is the case for Goldman Sachs the winner of this year’s award for North America’s best bank for financing.

For US corporates seeking to raise capital in the equity markets, the bank has long enjoyed a leadership position. Goldman Sachs heads the league tables in both IPOs and follow-ons for the period end of Q2 2015 to end of Q1 2016. When markets were stressed in December, Goldman, as left lead bookrunner and stabilization agent, successfully brought Atlassian’s $531 million IPO to market. The deal was increased by 10% and traded up 32% on the first day of trading despite the challenging environment.