Quotes of the month

“If I stop my so-called bulimic development, in five years I would have no debts…then what? That would be stupid because I would not have grown for five years”

Altice’s Patrick Drahi has certainly gorged on the debt market to finance his cable business acquisition spree

“Some SMEs are facing credit stress. Pricing is going up while liquidity is going down, so there is a trade-finance gap. That’s what’s driving the macro picture on a short-term basis”

Standard Chartered’s Michael Vrontamitis points to problems facing both trade flows and trade finance

“Naively when we first met with investors, I didn’t take my engineer with me and I got tough questions on reporting, which I struggled to answer. I wasn’t sure what we could commit to in terms of details we could report back on”

Susan Love, vice president and treasurer of EDC, is just one green bond issuer learning about how to report the impact of their fundraising to those who buy them

“We have a strong appetite for financing developers, but at different levels than would have existed pre-crash”

Bernard Byrne, CEO of AIB, shows (thankfully) that some lessons have been learned from Ireland’s financial crisis

“It’s like an atomic bomb – cut the wrong wire and… ”

Rodolfo Santangelo of M&S Consultores on the challenges facing new Argentina president Mauricio Macri