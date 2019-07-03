Awards for Excellence dinner

The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

July 03, 2019
Euromoney's global awards were presented in London on July 10; the next event is the Asia awards dinner in Hong Kong on July 16.



For 50 years, Euromoney has been the leading publication for covering the growth of international finance. Over the past 12 months its coverage has included interviews with close to 100 bank CEOs, ministers of finance and central bank governors around the world. 

Euromoney's Awards for Excellence are the awards that matter to the banks and bankers who matter. They were established in 1992 and were the first of their kind in the global banking industry. This year Euromoney received almost 1,500 submissions from banks in an awards programme that covers 20 global awards, more than 50 regional awards, and best bank awards in close to 100 countries.



Awards are presented at Euromoney's Awards for Excellence dinners; details for 2019 below: 

 

Global awards – London

Date: Wednesday 10 July 2019 Location: London Hilton, Park Lane, London
Asia awards – Hong Kong

Date: Tuesday 16 July 2019 Location: JW Marriott Hotel, Pacific Place, Hong Kong

Middle East awards – Dubai

Date: Tuesday 26 June 2019 Location: Grosvenor House, Dubai
