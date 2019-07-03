Awards for Excellence dinner
Euromoney's global awards were presented in London on July 10; the next event is the Asia awards dinner in Hong Kong on July 16.
For 50 years, Euromoney has been the leading publication for covering the growth of international finance. Over the past 12 months its coverage has included interviews with close to 100 bank CEOs, ministers of finance and central bank governors around the world.
Euromoney's Awards for Excellence are the awards that matter to the banks and bankers who matter. They were established in 1992 and were the first of their kind in the global banking industry. This year Euromoney received almost 1,500 submissions from banks in an awards programme that covers 20 global awards, more than 50 regional awards, and best bank awards in close to 100 countries.
For further information, please contact Daniel Elton +44 207 779 7305.
Awards are presented at Euromoney's Awards for Excellence dinners; details for 2019 below:
|
Date: Wednesday 10 July 2019 Location: London Hilton, Park Lane, London
|
Asia awards – Hong Kong
Date: Tuesday 16 July 2019 Location: JW Marriott Hotel, Pacific Place, Hong Kong
|
Date: Tuesday 26 June 2019 Location: Grosvenor House, Dubai