Awards for Excellence dinner

For 50 years, Euromoney has been the leading publication for covering the growth of international finance. Over the past 12 months its coverage has included interviews with close to 100 bank CEOs, ministers of finance and central bank governors around the world.

Euromoney's Awards for Excellence are the awards that matter to the banks and bankers who matter. They were established in 1992 and were the first of their kind in the global banking industry. This year Euromoney received almost 1,500 submissions from banks in an awards programme that covers 20 global awards, more than 50 regional awards, and best bank awards in close to 100 countries.

For further information, please contact Daniel Elton +44 207 779 7305.

Awards are presented at Euromoney's Awards for Excellence dinners; details for 2019 below:





Date: Wednesday 10 July 2019 Location: London Hilton, Park Lane, London





Asia awards – Hong Kong

Date: Tuesday 16 July 2019 Location: JW Marriott Hotel, Pacific Place, Hong Kong

Photos from the 2018 Asia awards ceremony

JW Marriott Hotel

Hong Kong

18 July 2018







Date: Tuesday 26 June 2019 Location: Grosvenor House, Dubai

Photos from the 2018 Middle East awards ceremony

Dubai

8 May 2018