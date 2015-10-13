Quotes of the month

“As soon as you have climbed one regulatory hill then the next one is already looming”

Rogier Everwijn of Rabobank is one of many bank treasury officers bemoaning the uncertainty making their jobs even harder

“I used to think that bankers were just nefarious people thinking of ways to screw over their customers. But what I have learned is that banks are just poorly organized”

Josh Reich, CEO of disruptor Simple Bank, is amazed at how poor mainstream US consumer banks are at offering technology to their clients

“What I am trying to drive home is that using only monetary measures to create conditions for macro-economic growth is insufficient. The key to economic prosperity is somewhere out there”

Elvira Nabiullina, Euromoney’s central bank governor of the year, knows that for Russia it is probably not in international sanctions, high interest rates and a plunging rouble, however

“We have about $47 billion in reserves but we don’t think it’s wise to start using those unless we really know what the fundamentals are – and what are the new fundamentals”

Mauricio Cárdenas, Euromoney’s finance minister of the year, is preparing for the coming emerging market storm – whatever it may bring

“They spread all sorts of things about me, and all of them are not true. It’s very, very unfortunate, yes, but we press on”

Zeti Akhtar Aziz, central bank governor of embattled Malaysia, won’t let a whispering campaign against her deflect her focus on righting the economy