Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2025: Philippines’ best for next-gen – BPI Private Wealth

BPI Private Wealth is dedicated to preparing the next generation of business leaders and wealth stewards through its NextGen Wealth Elite Academy. This programme is designed to equip future decision makers with essential financial knowledge, leadership skills and strategic insights to manage and sustain their family’s legacy.

As part of the planning pillar of the BPI Private Wealth Signature Experience, the academy covers key topics such as wealth and succession planning, onshore and offshore investments, and modern banking solutions. It fosters early engagement, ensuring a smooth and efficient transition of wealth and leadership within families.

The programme has already made a significant impact, with 60 young leaders completing the academy in under a year. Participants benefit from hands-on learning, exclusive mentorship from BPI’s senior leaders and opportunities to expand their professional networks.

The immersive curriculum, featuring real-world case studies and industry insights, empowers them to accomplish better financial decision making.