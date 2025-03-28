Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2025: Hong Kong’s best trust administrator – Futu Trustee

Futu Trustee is the leader in trust administration in Hong Kong, leveraging its powerful technology to deliver comprehensive trust services to high net-worth individuals, families and enterprises. With more than $10 billion in assets under management, Futu Trustee has established itself as a leader in the trust services sector.

Futu Trustee's digital trust ecosystem enables seamless trust management, addressing traditional industry challenges such as manual inefficiencies and lack of transparency. Its online platform integrates trust administration and private fund solutions, offering a holistic and user-friendly experience.

The firm's financial performance during the review period is testament to its success. Futu Trustee posted strong growth in assets under management and the number of corporate clients in the year to the end of September 2024. Revenues for the first three quarters of 2024 hit new highs for the firm, more than doubling from 2021 levels.

With a team of highly qualified trust experts (almost half of whom hold Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners qualifications) and strong partnerships with legal, tax and insurance professionals across key jurisdictions, Futu Trustee delivers strong client-centric solutions. Its strategic market positioning, commitment to innovation and exceptional service quality cement its status as Hong Kong's best trust administrator.