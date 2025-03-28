Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2025: United States’ best for investment research – JPMorgan Private Bank

JPMorgan Private Bank's dedication to delivering actionable investment research and strategic insights has solidified its reputation as a leader in the wealth management space.

Over the review period, JPMorgan Private Bank launched a series of marketing campaigns, guided by its global investment strategy team. These campaigns, such as the Core Investments Campaign, Structured Products Campaign, and Thematic Investing Campaign, reached tens of thousands of individuals globally, providing clients with tailored insights and strategic advice.

Additionally, its Short-Term Top Market Takeaways publication delivers a concise rundown of financial, economic and political events, offering clear, actionable investment insights. Furthermore, mid-year and full-year outlooks provide in-depth reviews of major market factors, helping its US private banking clients navigate evolving market conditions.

JPMorgan's long-term capital market assumptions, developed through hundreds of hours of analysis, forecast returns for the next 10 to 15 years, serving as the bedrock of multi-asset portfolios and goal-based wealth advice.

Its investment strategy team, led by global head of investment strategy Grace Peters, consists of 40 strategists and economists who cover macroeconomics, equity strategy, fixed income strategy, and portfolio construction. The team's commitment to providing tangible global insights is evident through their articles on various regions and election-related content, helping clients build trust and develop deep relationships.