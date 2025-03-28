Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2025: UAE’s best wealth manager – Lighthouse Canton

Lighthouse Canton excels in wealth management services, demonstrated by a 124% year-on-year jump in revenues during the awards period, with client assets spiking 53.5% growth.

LC Vantage, a full-stack digital platform, seamlessly integrates all aspects of private banking. From onboarding to execution, LC Vantage consolidates multi-custodian statements and offers superior portfolio analytics. It also features a next-gen marketplace enabling access to over 50 global markets and more than 20 currencies.

A signatory of the UN-led Principles of Responsible Investment, Lighthouse Canton incorporates responsible investment considerations into its processes. The firm also established a Category III Alternative Investment Fund in India’s GIFT City, with the UAE branch as the fund management entity. Its multi-asset model portfolios leverage proprietary research frameworks, robust optimisation processes and advanced tools such as institutional-grade analytics. These portfolios are actively managed across multiple asset classes, ensuring alignment with performance expectations via rigorous risk management practices.

As well as providing debt and equity capital to India- and southeast Asia-based startups busy expanding into the UAE and the wider Gulf region, Lighthouse Canton firm designed a variable capital company structure for a GCC-based single family office, optimising tax and operations.