Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2025: Switzerland’s best for UHNW – HSBC

HSBC’s strategic focus on the ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) clientele in Switzerland has yielded measurable progress, characterised by accelerated growth and operational enhancements.

The bank reported a 5% year-on-year increase in total client positions (including assets under management and lending), with 90% concentrated in UHNW clients predominantly managed through family offices.

Its UHNW assets under management grew at twice the pace of managed asset flows industry-wide. A sharper focus on high-margin solutions, including tailored investment products and credit offerings, contributed to a 6 basis point improvement in returns across total client positions.

The driving force behind these achievements is a dedicated team of over 200 specialists spanning relationship management, investment counselling, ESG advisory and wealth planning. Over 80% of front-office client-coverage staff have completed advanced training programmes facilitated by a top-tier external provider.

The bank also prioritised cross-functional upskilling, ensuring support teams align with client-centric performance metrics. Staff diversity – spanning cultural backgrounds and sector-specific expertise – has contributed to its ability to deliver globally relevant solutions across asset classes.

To sustain momentum, the bank expanded its talent pool, recruiting over 70 senior professionals in Switzerland and key markets over the past year. These hires, spanning client-facing roles and strategic support functions, aim to deepen relationships with existing UHNW clients while capturing new opportunities in a competitive segment.