Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2025: Spain’s best private bank – CaixaBank

CaixaBank continues to lead by example, combining innovative digital solutions with a strong focus on sustainability and a client-centric approach to manage and grow wealth responsibly.

The bank oversaw €148 billion in assets under management at the end of September 2024, up from €81 billion four years earlier. This growth is supported by its focus on digital transformation, sustainable finance and holistic wealth management, catering to a diverse client base that includes ultra-high net-worth individuals and families.

Services such as CaixaBank Wealth and OpenWealth set the bank apart in the bank in the ultra-high net-worth space. OpenWealth manages €7.5 billion across 50 clients and has grown sharply in reach and popularity in recent years.

Innovation is a key priority. Its recently introduced GPS platform, developed with BlackRock’s Aladdin Wealth, marries financial advisory capabilities with advanced portfolio analysis and risk management tools. The platform supports CaixaBank’s commitment to providing tailored, data-driven financial advice.

Sustainability is woven into CBPB’s operations, with 97% of managers certified in sustainability, aligning investment strategies with ESG criteria.