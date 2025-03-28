Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2025: Indonesia’s best for digital solutions – Maybank Indonesia

A frontrunner in digital innovation, Maybank Indonesia offers its Indonesian-based clients a range of financial solutions that seamlessly unify investment services, while empowering clients with greater control.

The bank’s digital wealth ecosystem is a clear domestic leader. Maybank Private Wealth’s unified platform allows clients to execute transactions across a spectrum of wealth products, including mutual funds, bonds and gold, via a single mobile interface, eliminating fragmented access and enhancing convenience.

The bank’s flagship 360 Digital Wealth platform comprises a suite of tools that enable clients to set financial goals, monitor assets in real time and analyse spending patterns. Beyond transactional capabilities, the platform offers holistic wealth-building opportunities, granting users access to previously niche investment avenues.

Maybank Private Wealth integrates services such as goal-based planning, dynamic asset allocation and multi-product investment execution into a seamless digital experience. This simplifies complex processes and attracts a growing client base seeking consolidated control over its finances.