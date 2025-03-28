Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2025: Singapore’s best wealth manager – Lighthouse Canton

With a comprehensive suite of offerings spanning public and private markets, treasury management and wealth advisory, Lighthouse Canton is well positioned to meet the complex needs of ultra-high net-worth individuals and family offices.

The firm’s robust cross-border network has been a key driver of growth, with strategic presences in financial hubs including Dubai and – coming soon – London. This global footprint facilitates seamless deal flows, broadens access to investment opportunities and reinforces the firm’s ability to craft high-impact solutions that adapt to market dynamics.

Innovation is central to its asset management approach, underpinned by investment strategies spanning global innovation, Indian equities, global macro, life sciences, real estate and private credit. They capture high-growth opportunities and provide clients bespoke solutions that balance risk and reward. The firm’s commitment to blending traditional and emerging investment themes ensures access to transformative sectors and sustained performance across various market cycles.

Strategic collaborations with world-class institutions are another defining feature of Lighthouse Canton’s investment capabilities. Notable partnerships include Ivanhoe Cambridge in co-investing in sustainable and innovative infrastructure, and the Small Industries Development Bank of India in fostering early-stage startup growth. These alliances enable the firm to source high-quality opportunities and develop specialised solutions that address the needs of a diverse client base.