Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2025: Philippines’ best for succession planning – Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation

Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) continues to lead in succession planning, ensuring preservation and transfer of wealth across generations. Since 2020, the bank has actively engaged clients through investment education webinars, wealth preservation discussions and tax advisory sessions, helping clients to plan their legacy with confidence.

RCBC, in collaboration with the bank’s Trust Group and SunLife Grepa Financial, launched the Legacy Architecture Suite, a comprehensive approach to succession planning. This suite supports clients at every stage of their wealth journey, focusing on asset growth, wealth structuring, business transitioning and educational support. A key component of this initiative is The Blueprint, a quarterly report providing insights on portfolio rebalancing, diversification strategies and long-term financial planning.

RCBC also offers estate planning services and life insurance trust solutions, ensuring that wealth transfers are executed efficiently and in line with clients’ long-term objectives. Through strategic partnerships, the bank facilitates residency and citizenship services, equipping families with the resources to expand their global opportunities.

Additionally, the bank’s Educational Concierge Service prepares the next generation to manage and grow family wealth responsibly. By combining personalised financial solutions, expert advisory services, and innovative planning tools, Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation empowers clients to secure their legacy and ensure a smooth transition of assets for generations.