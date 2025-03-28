Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2025: Philippines’ best private bank – BDO Private Bank

BDO Private Bank continues to set the benchmark for private banking in the Philippines, delivering tailored financial solutions that align with the complex needs of high net-worth individuals.

With a personalised approach, the bank serves a broad clientele, including business owners, executives and professionals, ensuring that each client receives expert wealth management guidance suited to their financial goals. BDO Private Bank provides customised investment strategies based on risk appetite, financial literacy and personal circumstances.

Whether focusing on trust and estate planning, investment management or family office services, the bank ensures that wealth is not simply preserved but grown strategically across generations.

With a dedicated team of relationship managers and specialists, BDO Private Bank has expanded its reach through proactive client engagement. Increased collaboration with BDO branches and a surge in referrals has strengthened its ability to provide seamless banking experiences.

The bank continues to enhance its discretionary portfolio management, offering clients access to top-tier international fund managers and exclusive investment strategies. In succession planning, BDO Private Bank’s wealth structuring team provides expert guidance on estate planning and cross-border wealth transfers.

With the evolution of its digital banking platform, clients can monitor their investments with greater ease. Future enhancements will further streamline portfolio analysis and client-adviser interactions.