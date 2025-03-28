Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2025: India’s best wealth manager – 360 One Wealth

360 One Wealth has solidified its position as a market leading Indian wealth manager, leveraging cutting-edge technology to drive substantial growth in its business.

The firm secured an estimated 8% market share among the top 30 wealth management firms in the country. With total client assets under management of $68 billion, the firm services a client base of over 7,500.

Its targeted approach in the ultra-high net-worth segment centres on the implementation of advanced digital tools and analytics that provide deep portfolio insights, enhancing service efficiency and securing sustained mandate wins. By deploying open architecture, 360 One ensures scalability and flexibility – critical to sustainable growth.

In a key development during the review period, the wealth manager announced a strategic acquisition of ET Money, a digital platform focused on wealth management. This acquisition is poised to significantly enhance its capabilities in advisory, portfolio solutions and brokerage and credit services.