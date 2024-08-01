Trump pumps the crypto crowd
Foreign Exchange

Paul Golden
August 01, 2024

The spike in bitcoin after the shooting at a Donald Trump election rally was a reminder that for all the claims of increased maturity, the world’s largest cryptocurrency remains unpredictable.

bitcoin-trump-Reuters-960.jpg
Donald Trump at the bitcoin conference in July | Photo: Reuters

If there is one thing Donald Trump knows, it is how to work a crowd. At the bitcoin conference in Nashville in July, he pumped the crypto congregation like a master faith healer. He promised to end their persecution, to sack SEC chair Gary Gensler and to establish a government bitcoin reserve.

It was all hands in the air, huge cheers and praise be.

Well, the US government already owns a lot of bitcoins. These are ones it has seized from their main users, following criminal investigations. But its boosters never tire of portraying bitcoin as a legitimate asset, worthy of institutional adoption.

In that regard, it was the reaction to Trump’s brush with death rather than to his electioneering that best captures the bitcoin story.

On the first working day after the attempted assassination of the 45th president of the United States, bitcoin surged above $63,000 having traded $10,000 lower earlier in July. In an interesting case of symmetry, that two-week high was $10,000 lower than the record level recorded in March.

john-glover-ledn-880.jpg
John Glover, Ledn

Also notable was the fact that the dollar was almost unchanged after the incident in Pennsylvania.

Carlos


Topics

Paul Golden small.jpg
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
