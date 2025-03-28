Private banking awards national winners 2025: United States

Best private bank: Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs’ dedication to client service, innovative solutions, and strong performance solidifies its position as the best private bank in the US. The firm’s holistic approach, exclusive opportunities, and commitment to sustainability and innovation make it a trusted partner to its US clients.

Over the review period, the bank continued to grow its client base.

The bank focuses exclusively on ultra-high-net-worth individuals, family offices, endowments and foundations. It builds durable, long-term relationships, with half of its thousands of clients having worked with Goldman Sachs for over a decade. Its 25:1 client-to-adviser ratio ensures personalised and immersive service, with advisers having an average tenure of 15 years.

The firm's investment recommendations, driven by the internal Investment Strategy Group’s model portfolio, has delivered an increase in annualised returns since 2009. Clients benefit from exclusive alternative investment opportunities including private equity, private credit, real assets, hedge funds, co-investments and private placements.

