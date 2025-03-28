Private banking awards national winners 2025: Sweden

Best private bank: Carnegie Private Banking

Offering personalised wealth management solutions and exclusive events, Carnegie Private Banking achieved significant revenue and profit growth during the review period.

Through partnerships with Swimbird and Jay Solutions, Carnegie manages multi-bank, global assets and high-value items, simplifying complex wealth data into integrated, seamless reports for clients.

The bank hosts exclusive events in Marbella, Palma and Portugal for ultra-high-net-worth, high-net-worth and family-office clients. Speakers at the events include specialists from the bank’s tax and legal team, as well as senior management from the investment banking, securities and private banking divisions.

By June 30, 2024, Carnegie had successfully completed the acquisition of Erik Penser Bank, which has meant that clients now have more unique investment opportunities through Carnegie's investment bank.

In the first half of 2024, Carnegie’s private banking revenue rose by 19% to SEK503 million ($50 million), while assets under management within private banking increased by 39% to SEK264 billion.