Private banking awards national winners 2025: Denmark

Best private bank: Nykredit Private Banking

Nykredit Private Banking stands out for its dedication to meeting diverse customer needs and achieving its sustainability objectives.

The bank, whose climate goals have been approved and confirmed by the Science-Based Targets initiative, recently introduced a green savings account that provides a competitive bonus interest rate. As of the end of September 2024, 1,660 customers had opened an account, pushing assets to DKr190 million ($27.9 million). Around 6,000 customers received a cash benefit of DKr10,000 for upgrading their heat source and enhancing energy efficiency.

Another key priority for the bank is the deployment of digital tools to complement its human-led advice. One of the bank’s new digital initiatives is the transformation of the bank’s wealth management platform using highly advanced software to enhance client onboarding, improve reporting and analysis and accelerate time-to-market.

The bank also introduced a new family office unit, designed exclusively for Danish ultra-high-net-worth families.