Private banking awards national winners 2025: Saudi Arabia

Best private bank: SAB

SAB’s strength in the private banking sector has been demonstrated across multiple areas, especially when it comes to investment opportunities and digital solutions.

Supported by a dedicated team and its strong ties with HSBC Investment Group, the bank offers an extensive range of onshore and offshore investment options, including brokerage, IPOs, Sukuk, mutual funds and bespoke alternatives.

Clients benefit from the expertise of credit specialists who assess and provide both conventional and Islamic lending solutions. A wide range of credit options are available, tailored to clients' unique requirements, such as maturity, currency, credit type and interest rate.

The bank excels in digital innovation, continually investing in its private banking app and its specialised platform to help families track their expenditure.

A range of cards are available to customers, including an exclusive private banking credit card, designed to support international lifestyles.