Private banking awards national winners 2025: Qatar

Best private bank: Qatar National Bank

With a market share of over 30%, Qatar National Bank has a strong presence in the country, having enhanced its investment opportunities and digital banking solutions.

Dedicated private bankers are available 24/7 to clients, ensuring easier, faster and more efficient daily management of their multi-currency accounts, deposits, loans, e-banking and investments.

The bank has developed a leading platform where clients can invest in equity, fixed-income, structured products, real estate and commodities. These can be combined into a portfolio to create value-adding investment solutions based on the client's risk profile. Clients can trade local, regional and international stocks and bonds, benefiting from the bank’s world-class research and analysis.

In the digital sphere, the bank has extended the reach of its self-service channels. A new chatbot feature assists clients with a range of services, such as viewing their balance, managing their cards, paying bills and transferring funds.