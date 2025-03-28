Private banking awards national winners 2025: Peru

Private Banking Awards

Private banking awards national winners 2025: Peru

March 28, 2025

Best private bank: Credicorp Capital

With a commitment to excellence, innovation and client-centric wealth management, Credicorp Capital continues to demonstrate outstanding market leadership, bespoke financial solutions, and dedication to building lasting client relationships.

With around a third of the domestic wealth management market, Credicorp Capital has outperformed its competitors, offering a unique multi-jurisdictional wealth management platform that provides domestic clients with tailored financial solutions. Its private bank client satisfaction rate stands at an impressive 94% – a testament to its dedication to superior service, expert advisory, and a deep understanding of client needs.

Credicorp Capital Peru serves more than 5,000 high- and ultra-high-net-worth clients, managing more than $8.2 billion in client assets. Its holistic wealth management approach integrates investment advisory, financial planning, tax and succession planning, and alternative investments, ensuring that clients receive a comprehensive and strategic wealth roadmap.

One of the bank’s key differentiators is its open architecture model, which ensures access to the best financial products across global markets.

