Private banking awards national winners 2025: Brazil

March 28, 2025

Best private bank: BTG Pactual

March 28, 2025

BTG Pactual's relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation and its client-centric approach solidify its position as Brazil's best private bank. This recognition celebrates the bank's leadership in wealth management and its dedication to empowering clients to achieve their financial aspirations.

Domestic private-bank client assets under management managed by BTG Pactual totalled $142.7 billion at the end of September 2024, up 59% year-on-year. Net new money totalled $26.3 billion, with revenues up 23% to $664 million. These accomplishments were made possible by continuing to hire and develop top professionals, a strong cross-selling culture with investment banking teams, and unique product and portfolio solutions.

The acquisition of Greytown Advisors and M.Y. Safra Bank in the US further strengthened BTG's position as a hub for asset and wealth management for Brazilian clients.

BTG Pactual also unveiled proactive strategies designed to navigate tax reforms and optimise clients' wealth.

