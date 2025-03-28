Private banking awards national winners 2025: Romania

Best private bank: Banca Comerciala Romana

Banca Comerciala Romana showed impressive growth over the review period, driven by its strong product offering.

With a 25% market share in Romania’s private banking sector, the bank saw its client base expand by 5% during the review period, reaching 3,408.

Supported by a team of 27 certified investment consultants accredited by the Financial Supervisory Authority, the bank stands out with its exclusive discretionary portfolio management services and its unique position as the only bank in Romania to retail physical gold.

Digital innovation is a core focus for the bank, exemplified by George, its digital financial platform, which offers a complete digital onboarding process for all investment solutions. In 2024, the bank added Bond View to George, enabling clients to analyse their government bonds, as well as Capital Plan, allowing clients to diversify their portfolios by opening multiple Capital Plan programmes across different funds.

