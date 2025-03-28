Private banking awards national winners 2025: Romania

Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090

4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX

Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
Awards
Private Banking Awards

Private banking awards national winners 2025: Romania

March 28, 2025

Best private bank: Banca Comerciala Romana

Private Banking Awards

Full Results

PB-2025_Logo_private-banking-Colour-960.jpg
Logo © 2025 Euromoney
March 28, 2025

Banca Comerciala Romana showed impressive growth over the review period, driven by its strong product offering.

With a 25% market share in Romania’s private banking sector, the bank saw its client base expand by 5% during the review period, reaching 3,408.

Supported by a team of 27 certified investment consultants accredited by the Financial Supervisory Authority, the bank stands out with its exclusive discretionary portfolio management services and its unique position as the only bank in Romania to retail physical gold.

Digital innovation is a core focus for the bank, exemplified by George, its digital financial platform, which offers a complete digital onboarding process for all investment solutions. In 2024, the bank added Bond View to George, enabling clients to analyse their government bonds, as well as Capital Plan, allowing clients to diversify their portfolios by opening multiple Capital Plan programmes across different funds.

The

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

PB awardsPB country awardEmerging EuropeRaiffeisen Bank International
Gift this article