Private banking awards national winners 2025: Kosovo

Best international private bank: Banka Kombetare Tregtare

Banka Kombetare Tregtare has achieved outstanding financial growth, backed by impressive sustainability initiatives and a new card offering.

With a market share of 15.8%, the bank clocked a net profit of €2.4 million ($2.6 million) over the review period, while its assets under management grew by 15% to reach €300 million.

Supported by a team of 22 relationship managers, two unit managers, two line managers and a department head, Tregtare offers a wide array of services, from investment strategy and estate planning, to tax optimisation and philanthropic advisory.

Clients also have access to a personal banker that can assist them with a range of issues, including investment or personal loan requirements, requests for cards or assistance in the use of electronic services, payment and transfer requests, and more.

In July 2024, Tregtare published its first Sustainability Report, presenting the bank’s new ESG-related activities and initiatives, as well as goals adhering to ESG principles.

