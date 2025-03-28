Private banking awards national winners 2025: Georgia

Best private bank: TBC Bank

Offering a wide range of attractive investment opportunities across its distinct departments, TBC Bank saw strong financial growth during the period under review.

TBC Capital delivered excellent service for wealth management clients, with its assets under management (AUM) increasing from $735 million to $850 million over the review period. The department’s mid to high-tier client base expanded by 23% during this time to reach 1,850.

With over 125,000 customers, TBC Concept focuses on delivering convenient and reliable digital banking services, exclusive benefits on banking products and unique lifestyle offerings.

TBC Asset Management offers private credit and fixed income funds to long-term investors seeking diversified income. The department’s first diversified credit portfolio closed at $30 million, while the launch of two similar funds in mid-2024 generated returns of 9.5% to 10.5%.

TBC Wealth Management offers expert guidance on local investment products with attractive returns in lari, dollars and euros.