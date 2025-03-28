Private banking awards national winners 2025: Vietnam

Awards
Private Banking Awards

Private banking awards national winners 2025: Vietnam

March 28, 2025

Best private bank: Techcombank

Private Banking Awards

Full Results

PB-2025_Logo_private-banking-Colour-960.jpg
Logo © 2025 Euromoney
March 28, 2025

Techcombank has seen strong financial growth and made significant enhancements to its services over the review period, earning the award for Vietnam’s best private bank.

The bank's assets under management had reached D41.9 trillion ($1.63 billion) by the end of the review period, while profits before tax grew by 33.5% year on year to D22.8 trillion. Total operating income increased by 28.9% to D37.4 trillion and net interest income saw a significant rise, reaching D26.9 trillion, up 33.9% year on year.

The bank provides comprehensive wealth management for its clients, including personalised investment advisory services, diverse investment products and advanced portfolio management solutions.

Approximately 3,500 high net-worth customers are served by the bank, which offers exclusive services such as the Techcombank Private Rewards programme, allowing clients to accumulate points on transactions and redeem them for attractive gifts and VIP deals.

Topics

PB awardsPB country awardAsia Pacific
