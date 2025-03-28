Private banking awards national winners 2025: New Zealand

Best private bank: Bank of New Zealand Private Bank

By honouring the traditions of private wealth management while leading in innovation, Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) Private Bank delivers an excellent client experience.

BNZ provides bespoke services to high net-worth individuals, families and business owners, fostering personalised, one-on-one relationships with wealthy clients.

The bank regularly hosts events that connect wholesale and international immigrant investors with BNZ businesses seeking growth capital and capability. In 2024, the number of private bank investors who signed up to the private capital offering increased sharply.

The bank recently launched myHauora, a wellbeing app available to all BNZ colleagues, encouraging teams to connect with one another and enhance their health and personal wellbeing. Since its launch, BNZ has organised challenges focused on physical and mental health initiatives, with 90% of app users engaging with the tool.

BNZ aims to be an inclusive workplace that reflects key national communities.